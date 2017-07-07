Ruth (Ruthie) Fishbein Irwin, longtime Las Vegas altruist, dies at 96

Ruth (Ruthie) Fishbein Irwin was born Sept. 10, 1920, in New York City to Jessie and Jules Louis Fishbein. She passed away on July 1, 2017, in Bullhead City, Ariz., surrounded by loved ones.

Upon graduating from high school, Ruth attended business school and then worked for a collection agency and a clothing manufacturing company. She was married to Stan Irwin on Nov. 1, 1942, and traveled the first three years of her marriage with Stan, who was in the service.

She moved to Las Vegas in 1952 and resided there until moving to Arizona to be close to her daughter in February 2017. Ruth was active at Temple Beth Shalom, holding the Sisterhood Office of President for two terms. She was the vice president of B’nai Brith and Variety International. She was also active in the community as a volunteer for various organizations, such as the Rose de Lima Auxiliary.

She became single after 31 years of marriage and joined the workforce. She worked for KLAV-AM Radio as a traffic manager, R&R Advertising in sales, and the Stardust Hotel in advertising and publicity. After retirement, she went back to work at Casa Blanca Condominiums as an office manager.

During Ruth’s married years, she was always entertaining in her home and loved playing bridge and pan. In her early single years, she enjoyed attending Runnin’ Rebel football and basketball games and traveling, especially on cruise ships. In her later years, she looked forward to going to the casino to play bingo and video poker. One of her favorite pastimes was watching game shows, especially "The Price Is Right" and "Family Feud."

Ruth had a witty sense of humor and always made people smile. Some of the times she treasured most were being able to spend time with family, especially the great-grandkids. Ruth was a loving, caring, generous and beautiful wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She is survived by her son Lanny, daughter Jody Cornia (Max), grandchildren Landon (Melissa), Jesse (Anna), Jenna and Rachel, and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, July 14, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas. Quiet time will be held in the chapel from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow after the service. At Ruth’s request, please wear happy, colorful clothes.