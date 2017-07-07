Sessions coming to Las Vegas to discuss sanctuary cities, crime

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Related Story Justice Department questions cities’ immigration info sharing

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday to speak with Nevada law enforcement officials about sanctuary cities and efforts to curb violent crime.

Clark County is among 10 jurisdictions the Justice Department has asked to prove they are complying with federal immigration law. The county has said it is not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The Justice Department says it is reviewing information from the jurisdictions in question to determine whether their polices are compliant.

“It is not enough to assert compliance,” Sessions said. “The jurisdictions must actually be in compliance. Sanctuary cities put the lives and well-being of their residents at risk by shielding criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration authorities.”

Sessions will be in Las Vegas shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.