‘ The Ultimate Fighter’ finale live blog: Talk between Johnson, Gaethje stops here Winner of reality show’s 25th season will be decided in co-main event

The real report cards will be rendered in the next three hours.

UFC veteran Michael Johnson incited a war of words around tonight’s “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” finale, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena and airs live on Fox Sports 1, when he called opponent Justin Gaethje a “C-level” fighter. The undefeated Gaethje, who will make his UFC debut after dominating World Series of Fighting over the last several years, did not take kindly to the slight.

Johnson’s schoolyard bullying-like insults only intensified from there, with Gaethje often all too willing to join in and exchange taunts of his own. Only one of the lightweights will get the final word when they face off in an important clash for the division in a five-round main event that should take place around 8:30 p.m.

Gaethje isn’t the only fighter on the card reeling from being labeled with an unsatisfactory grade. Both men in the co-main event fighting to become the champion of the 25th season of “TUF”, Dhiego Lima and Jesse Taylor, must feel similarly.

The theme of this season’s long-running reality show was fighters who had previously appeared and flamed out of the UFC getting a second chance. The 28-year-old Lima and the 34-year-old Taylor rose above the other 14 competitors.

Taylor, who was originally with the UFC nine years ago, submitted each of his last two opponents in the bracket to come into the finale as the favorite. The UFC cut Lima only two years ago after a 1-3 run, but he controlled all three foes on “TUF” to take unanimous-decision victories.

Two other “TUF” veterans meet on the main card when middleweights Brad Tavares and Elias Theodorou clash in the second fight. That fight will come before a light heavyweight bout pairing Jared Cannonier against Nick Roehrick, and a compelling lightweight matchup between undefeated prospects Marc Diakiese and Drakkar Klose.

Light heavyweights Jordan Johnson and Marcel Fortuna will open the action momentarily.

Stay with lasvegassun.com for live coverage of the main card of “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” finale.

