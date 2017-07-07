Trump will be unmasked

All Donald Trump supporters had to ignore some of his behavior. To some, it was his language. To others, it was his racism. To others, it was his disrespect for women. To many, it was his lack of experience.

Most of you who voted for Trump chose to ignore his compulsion to say and do the dumbest things either on Twitter or in a news conference. You all tried to ignore his lack of a moral or ethical compass.

But all that was OK for all the Trump supporters, because they all believed he was a successful businessman despite there being a lot of warning signs. You ignored his three bankruptcies and his refusal to release his taxes. You could have listened to the parade of subcontractors who said he didn’t pay, as was his responsibility. No, you ignored that also.

You overlooked all of these things because you though he’d bring his business acumen to the White House. Well, you will be proved wrong soon. His crooked business practices are going to catch up with him and he knows it.

Soon, you will know also. The one thing you thought you could all count on was never there.