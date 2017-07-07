Where’s the outcry?

One might think that the prospect of millions losing health care or Medicaid coverage to provide hefty tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations might cause protest days around the country. But there seems to be a silence from voters, with only the media seriously pressing this issue. Why?

President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to repeal the ACA but also to provide “excellent coverage for everybody.” Yet now he’s supporting the current Republican Senate proposal completely opposite of those promises, and he is exerting pressure on senators who have currently declared their nonsupport. Either the president has no idea how cruel the proposal is because he hasn’t bothered to read it or he simply doesn’t care, being more interested in a legislative victory irrespective of its ramifications resultant to citizens.

Democrats have not played the Republican modus operandi of promising everything right before an election and then conveniently having amnesia thereafter. Democrats seem too honest about helping citizens, which doesn’t win elections and is much unlike Republican false promises, which do. If that’s the case, it’s a sad commentary for the American electorate. If Republicans are successful in passing this plan, it should be a wake-up call for all voters that a dramatic change is necessary for our citizens to recapture our country.