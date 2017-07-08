Amanda Nunes removed from UFC 213 main event

UFC 213 has lost its main event a couple hours before the annual International Fight Week pay-per-view card was set to begin at T-Mobile Arena.

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes fell ill Saturday morning and went to the hospital, forcing the promotion to remove her from a scheduled five-round fight with Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes’ exact condition remained unknown.

She showed signs of a rough weight cut all week, from a gaunt face to an exclamation of relief when hitting the 135-pound limit Friday morning.

An interim middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero, initially slated as the co-main event, moves into the headlining role of the main card scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

