Police investigate fatal two-car crash in northwest valley

Saturday, July 8, 2017 | 2:12 p.m.
Officers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.
The crash has shut down the Craig Road and Tenaya Way intersection, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced.
First responders were dispatched to the incident about 11:45 a.m., dispatch logs show.
Further details were not immediately available.
