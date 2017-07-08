Spring Mountains wildfire grows to 420 acres, is 10 percent contained

A wildfire in the Spring Mountains, southeast of Las Vegas, has grown to about 420 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze, which was sparked by lighting on Thursday evening, is being fueled by Juniper plants and Pinyon pine, officials said. “Extremely hot” weather, low humidity, thunderstorms, and “gusty erratic winds” are affecting the efforts, according to a government monitoring site.

Eight smokejumpers, two engines, two hand crews, two helicopters and four air tankers were fighting the fire, while additional resources were requested, officials said.

Officials on Friday said no evacuation orders were in effect, but a nearby Boy Scouts reservation was voluntarily evacuated, officials said. The fire was one of two sparked on Thursday.