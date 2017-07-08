UFC 213 breakdown, betting odds and picks Pick’ems spread across the board at International Fight Week capper

Money will fly in on straight bets in local sports books all day ahead of tonight’s UFC 213.

Mixed martial arts gambling is usually dominated by the masses playing parlays, but multi-leg wagers won’t be necessary to bank a decent profit on the key attraction and final event of International Fight Week 2017. The three highest profile bouts on the pay-per-view, which airs at 7 p.m. following the undercard showing on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. and UFC Fight Pass at 3:30, are all practically pick’ems.

Amanda Nunes opened as a small favorite over Valentina Shevchenko in the women’s bantamweight championship main event before the odds shifted the other way. Now they’ve settled at minus-115 (risking $1.15 to win $1) on both sides at most sports books.

Some shops have the same prices on the interim middleweight championship bout between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero, but the former is favored slightly at most places.

Bookmakers also see former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and rival Alistair Overeem as around a coin flip. Overeem is currently a minus-130 (risking $1.30 to win $1) favorite with Werdum offered at Even money.

The Sun’s picks panel didn’t come to a consensus in any of the three fights. Check below to see who ESPN Radio’s Steve Cofield (40-17 year to date), Las Vegas Sun’s Case Keefer (37-20), Las Vegas Sun’s Ray Brewer (34-23) and KSNV’s Randy Howe (26-19) took in every fight on the card along with odds and breakdowns.

