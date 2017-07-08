UFC 213 live blog: Alistair Overeem holds on to win against Fabricio Werdum Anthony Pettis returns to lightweight, beats Jim Miller

Injuries and scheduling quirks had already prevented this year’s International Fight Week pay-per-view card from being as massive as it was in past years.

That was before UFC 213 took its biggest hit this morning a few hours before the fights were set to begin. Amanda Nunes pulled out of the women’s bantamweight championship main event against Valentina Shevchenko due to illness.

Her exit leaves tonight’s main card, which will start momentarily on pay-per-view, without any lineal title fights. An interim middleweight championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker is elevated to the main event.

Riding win streaks of seven and eight fights, respectively, neither Whittaker nor Romero has lost in years. Stylistically, it’s one of the best matchups the UFC has to offer but it doesn’t drive the same interest as past main events at this card such as Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes.

A heavyweight fight between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem might be the more appealing matchup for the non-hardcore fan, as both are well known from veteran careers in mixed martial arts. They’ve already fought each other twice, with Overeem winning a unanimous decision over Werdum in Strikefore in 2011 to avenge a 2006 submission loss in Pride.

Overeem and Werdum were promoted to the co-main event after Nunes’ cancelation. That will make for back-to-back heavyweight bouts, as they follow Curtis Blaydes and Daniel Omielanczuk in the octagon.

Bantamweights Rob Font and Douglas Silve de Andrade were promoted from the UFC Fight Pass preliminaries to main-card opener with the restructuring.

The final main card fight will showcase longtime veteran Jim Miller taking on former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

There are still big names and reasons to watch, but the shocking news this morning took yet another chunk of excitement out of UFC 213.

Follow along with the Sun for a live blog of all the main card action, and look below for results from the preliminary card.

Both Travis Browne and Oleksiy Oleinik had each other in trouble throughout the nine minutes of their heavyweight bout. It was Oleinik who finished the job by forcing Browne to tap out at 3:43 of the second round.

Chad Laprise stopped Brian Camozzi via TKO at 1:27 of the third round in a welterweight bout. Laprise caught Camozzi with a combination on the feet, and finished with ground and pound.

Thiago Santos defeated Gerald Meerschaert via TKO at 2:04 of the second round. It was lopsided from the beginning, making it a big win for Santos considering the fight was considered evenly matched.

Belal Muhammad outlasted Jordan Mein in a welterweight bout to win a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Mein caught Muhammad a few times in the first round, but couldn't maintain his success later into the fight.

In the first of two fights to start UFC 213 between promotional newcomers, Cody Stamman beat Terrion Ware by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in a featherweight bout. Stamman said after the crowd-pleasing fight that included a few big exchanges that he planned to move to his natural bantamweight class.

Trevin Giles knocked out James Bochnovic at 2:54 of the second round in a light heavyweight bout. Bochnovic took a particular amount of punishment from Giles' punches, and had to be taken out of the octagon on a stretcher.

