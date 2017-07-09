Casino promotions: July 9-15

Sunday, July 9, 2017 | 2 a.m.
EL CORTEZ
Free Play Inferno Drawing
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Sixteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,100 in play. Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Fifteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,000. Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 The Heat Is On giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Top prize is $10,000. Earn one entry for every 100 points on slots and bingo or for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.
• • •
$40,000 Cowabunga of Cash table drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Guaranteed $5,000 in cash and play given away each night. Earn one entry for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.
• • •
Hot Summer Nights Super Swipe
Date: Mondays in July
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Kiosk game. Win up to $5,000.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Select Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. On July 12, the gift is a car sunshade.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in July
Information: Earn 5x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$20,000 Free Slot Play hot seat drawings
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.
• • •
Earn and Spa
Date: July
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points to receive a choice of 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffet
Date: July
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: July
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel in a Royal drawings
Date: Fridays in July
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to be entered. One winner each week will move forward to a bonus game with a chance to win $100,000.
• • •
Cruise to the Coast Point Challenge
Date: July and August
Information: The top five Silverton Rewards point earners for each month of July and August will win a cruise for two to the Mexican Riviera in October.
• • •
Earn and Win: Mystery Wallet
Date: Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 500 points on each participating date to receive an aluminum wallet filled with mystery slot play.
• • •
$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge
Date: July 11-15
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Invited guests will receive one for free and non-invited guests must earn 500 same-day base points. On July 13, it’s a four-pack of Fizzy Sangria.
• • •
Beachin’ Blackjack
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries until 7:29 p.m. July 29. Earn 2x entries Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entries can be earned by playing table games and winning specific hands. Win promotional chips.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a gift. Earn 300 points and receive another. On July 13, it’s Cuervo Reposado.
• • •
Go Poppin’ for Points
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Swipe loyalty card at any kiosk to play.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a bottle of Barefoot Wine. Earn 300 points and receive another.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
$40,000 cash giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every Monday and earn 5x entries on Tuesdays. Top weekly prize is $2,500. All weekly unclaimed prizes will be added to the cash prize pot for the final July 27 drawing, for a guaranteed $40,000 prize.
• • •
RED ROCK RESORT
$30,000 Spin Me ’Round Drawings
Date: Mondays in July
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe daily for 25 free entries. Earn 2x entries on Thursdays. Spin the super prize wheel to win up to $5,000.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in July
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Hot Cash Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in July
Time: Every hour between 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Information: One player will receive $50.
• • •
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
Spin to Win
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 2-9 p.m., every 30 minutes
Information: Win up to $250.
• • •
Take It or Trade It
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
WESTGATE
New member promotion
Date: July
Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.
• • •
$47,000 Piece of Cake giveaway
Date: July
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a scratch card. Win play and dining discounts.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Pan-demonium Crazy for Copper
Date: July
Information: Collect weekly gifts Monday through Thursday and an end-of-month bonus when playing slots or video poker. To receive the weekly gift, earn 1,250 base points. Participants can swipe their card at any kiosk for a ticket and collect the weekly prize. Players have the chance to win weekly prizes such as a 10-inch griddle and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans. Guests who collect all four of the weekly gifts qualify to receive the end-of-month bonus, a 5-Piece Red Copper square pan set.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays through Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop Your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31
Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.
• • •
$20,000 Marvelous slot tournament
Date: July 20-22
Information: $50 buy in. Top prize is $10,000 in slot play.
• • •
ATV giveaway
Date: July 29
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Information: Earn one ticket for every 100 points earned. Win an ATV plus trailer or $5,000.
• • •
Journeyman bag giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Information: Earn 500 base points for a gift. On July 13, it’s a Crosshatch traveler.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: July 16-18 and 25-25
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in 2017
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Wednesday Gift Days
Date: Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift. On July 12, it’s a sun umbrella.
• • •
$3,000 July Hot Seat
Date: Saturdays in July
Information: Six players will win up to $100 cash while playing at slot machines.
• • •
Player’s choice gift card promotion
Date: Fridays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to win up to $110 in gift cards. You keep the points. Choose from grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and slot play.
• • •
ELDORADO
Hot Cash Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in July
Time: Every hour between 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Information: One player will receive $50.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize; earn 500 points to receive a $10 food voucher.
• • •
Cash Slide drawing
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: Every hour between 2:30-8:30 p.m.
Information: One player chosen at every drawing to win $100.
• • •
Take It or Trade It
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in July
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in July
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Fabulous Fireworks Swipe and Win
Date: Through July 29
Information: Earn five points to swipe. Win free play, points and dining.
*Valid at Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited Chairman, President and Platinum guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On July 12, it’s a bottle of California Coast Road Chardonnay.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
PLAZA
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
• • •
BOYD GAMING*
Lucky Lincoln drawings
Date: Through July 29
Time: 6 p.m. for the Orleans and Sam’s Town and 8 p.m. at Gold Coast and Suncoast
Information: Earn drawing entries through play. Drawings to win up to $5,000 in cash will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. The final drawing to win one of four Lincoln MKC vehicles will be July 29.
*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
• • •
Sweet Scoops kiosk game
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Earn a minimum of 10 slot points to participate.
*Valid for all players at the Suncoast and Sam’s Town; valid for select players at the Orleans, Gold Coast, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
ALIANTE
Take it or Trade it
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,500. Earn entries through play. Earn 10x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays.
• • •
80,000 Fighter Jets and Freedom kiosk game
Date: Sundays and Fridays in July
Information: Swipe card to play.
• • •
Table games drawings
Date: Fridays in July
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $5,000 in cash and prizes.
• • •
50+ Play Days
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in July
Information: On Mondays, players 50 and older can get discounted movie matinee tickets. On Tuesdays, play Aliante’s 50+ kiosk game.
• • •
CANNERY*
$250k Heat is Rising kiosk game
Date: Through July 29
Information: Win contest entries, points, slot play or dining credits.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
$250k Heat is Rising cash drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $250,000.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Sizzling Hot Seat Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $200 in chips in random drawings while playing tables.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a summer tableware gift with up to $500 in play or cash.
*Valid at Craig Road location.
• • •
Hot Summer Nights Sizzling Wheel Spin
Date: Sundays in July
Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $500 in chips per drawing.
*Valid at Boulder Highway location.
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in July
Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to take home a gift. Selections include a beach towel, pool float, nautical beach tote bag and a deluxe inflatable pool float.
*Valid at Boulder Highway location.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Lucky Tuesday table drawings
Date: Tuesdays in July
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Up to 10 winners will win $500 in chips.
• • •
Sizzling Hot Thursday slot tournaments
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 1-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament; earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Sundays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. Selections include a patriotic tote bag, one-gallon beverage dispenser, mason jar glass set, logo tank top and logo shorts.
• • •
ORLEANS
Point multiplier
Date: Thursdays in July
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. Gifts include items a barbecue grill, tote bag, glass jug dispenser and a set of mason jar glasses.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Spin-N-Win
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Table games players will have chance to win up to $500.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in July
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Gift giveaway
Date: July 9 and 23
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points. Selections include a beach mat and three-piece lunch tote.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: July 16 and 30
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
