Casino promotions: July 9-15

EL CORTEZ

Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Sixteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,100 in play. Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Fifteen players will have a chance to win up to $1,000. Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 The Heat Is On giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Top prize is $10,000. Earn one entry for every 100 points on slots and bingo or for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.

• • •

$40,000 Cowabunga of Cash table drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Guaranteed $5,000 in cash and play given away each night. Earn one entry for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.

• • •

Hot Summer Nights Super Swipe

Date: Mondays in July

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Kiosk game. Win up to $5,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Select Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. On July 12, the gift is a car sunshade.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in July

Information: Earn 5x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$20,000 Free Slot Play hot seat drawings

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Spa

Date: July

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points to receive a choice of 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffet

Date: July

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: July

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel in a Royal drawings

Date: Fridays in July

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to be entered. One winner each week will move forward to a bonus game with a chance to win $100,000.

• • •

Cruise to the Coast Point Challenge

Date: July and August

Information: The top five Silverton Rewards point earners for each month of July and August will win a cruise for two to the Mexican Riviera in October.

• • •

Earn and Win: Mystery Wallet

Date: Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 500 points on each participating date to receive an aluminum wallet filled with mystery slot play.

• • •

$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge

Date: July 11-15

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Invited guests will receive one for free and non-invited guests must earn 500 same-day base points. On July 13, it’s a four-pack of Fizzy Sangria.

• • •

Beachin’ Blackjack

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries until 7:29 p.m. July 29. Earn 2x entries Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entries can be earned by playing table games and winning specific hands. Win promotional chips.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a gift. Earn 300 points and receive another. On July 13, it’s Cuervo Reposado.

• • •

Go Poppin’ for Points

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Swipe loyalty card at any kiosk to play.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a bottle of Barefoot Wine. Earn 300 points and receive another.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

$40,000 cash giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every Monday and earn 5x entries on Tuesdays. Top weekly prize is $2,500. All weekly unclaimed prizes will be added to the cash prize pot for the final July 27 drawing, for a guaranteed $40,000 prize.

• • •

RED ROCK RESORT

$30,000 Spin Me ’Round Drawings

Date: Mondays in July

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe daily for 25 free entries. Earn 2x entries on Thursdays. Spin the super prize wheel to win up to $5,000.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in July

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Hot Cash Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in July

Time: Every hour between 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Information: One player will receive $50.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

Spin to Win

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 2-9 p.m., every 30 minutes

Information: Win up to $250.

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

WESTGATE

New member promotion

Date: July

Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.

• • •

$47,000 Piece of Cake giveaway

Date: July

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a scratch card. Win play and dining discounts.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Pan-demonium Crazy for Copper

Date: July

Information: Collect weekly gifts Monday through Thursday and an end-of-month bonus when playing slots or video poker. To receive the weekly gift, earn 1,250 base points. Participants can swipe their card at any kiosk for a ticket and collect the weekly prize. Players have the chance to win weekly prizes such as a 10-inch griddle and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans. Guests who collect all four of the weekly gifts qualify to receive the end-of-month bonus, a 5-Piece Red Copper square pan set.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays through Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop Your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31

Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.

• • •

$20,000 Marvelous slot tournament

Date: July 20-22

Information: $50 buy in. Top prize is $10,000 in slot play.

• • •

ATV giveaway

Date: July 29

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Information: Earn one ticket for every 100 points earned. Win an ATV plus trailer or $5,000.

• • •

Journeyman bag giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Information: Earn 500 base points for a gift. On July 13, it’s a Crosshatch traveler.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: July 16-18 and 25-25

Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in 2017

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays in 2017

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift. On July 12, it’s a sun umbrella.

• • •

$3,000 July Hot Seat

Date: Saturdays in July

Information: Six players will win up to $100 cash while playing at slot machines.

• • •

Player’s choice gift card promotion

Date: Fridays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to win up to $110 in gift cards. You keep the points. Choose from grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and slot play.

• • •

ELDORADO

Hot Cash Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in July

Time: Every hour between 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Information: One player will receive $50.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize; earn 500 points to receive a $10 food voucher.

• • •

Cash Slide drawing

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: Every hour between 2:30-8:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen at every drawing to win $100.

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in July

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in July

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Fabulous Fireworks Swipe and Win

Date: Through July 29

Information: Earn five points to swipe. Win free play, points and dining.

*Valid at Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited Chairman, President and Platinum guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On July 12, it’s a bottle of California Coast Road Chardonnay.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

PLAZA

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.

• • •

BOYD GAMING*

Lucky Lincoln drawings

Date: Through July 29

Time: 6 p.m. for the Orleans and Sam’s Town and 8 p.m. at Gold Coast and Suncoast

Information: Earn drawing entries through play. Drawings to win up to $5,000 in cash will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. The final drawing to win one of four Lincoln MKC vehicles will be July 29.

*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

Sweet Scoops kiosk game

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Earn a minimum of 10 slot points to participate.

*Valid for all players at the Suncoast and Sam’s Town; valid for select players at the Orleans, Gold Coast, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

ALIANTE

Take it or Trade it

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,500. Earn entries through play. Earn 10x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays.

• • •

80,000 Fighter Jets and Freedom kiosk game

Date: Sundays and Fridays in July

Information: Swipe card to play.

• • •

Table games drawings

Date: Fridays in July

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $5,000 in cash and prizes.

• • •

50+ Play Days

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in July

Information: On Mondays, players 50 and older can get discounted movie matinee tickets. On Tuesdays, play Aliante’s 50+ kiosk game.

• • •

CANNERY*

$250k Heat is Rising kiosk game

Date: Through July 29

Information: Win contest entries, points, slot play or dining credits.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

$250k Heat is Rising cash drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $250,000.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Sizzling Hot Seat Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $200 in chips in random drawings while playing tables.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a summer tableware gift with up to $500 in play or cash.

*Valid at Craig Road location.

• • •

Hot Summer Nights Sizzling Wheel Spin

Date: Sundays in July

Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $500 in chips per drawing.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in July

Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to take home a gift. Selections include a beach towel, pool float, nautical beach tote bag and a deluxe inflatable pool float.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Lucky Tuesday table drawings

Date: Tuesdays in July

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Up to 10 winners will win $500 in chips.

• • •

Sizzling Hot Thursday slot tournaments

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 1-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament; earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Sundays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. Selections include a patriotic tote bag, one-gallon beverage dispenser, mason jar glass set, logo tank top and logo shorts.

• • •

ORLEANS

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in July

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. Gifts include items a barbecue grill, tote bag, glass jug dispenser and a set of mason jar glasses.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Spin-N-Win

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Table games players will have chance to win up to $500.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in July

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Gift giveaway

Date: July 9 and 23

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points. Selections include a beach mat and three-piece lunch tote.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: July 16 and 30

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.