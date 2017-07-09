Gutting EPA is deplorable

Clean air and clean water are universal human rights that the Environmental Protection Agency was created to protect. As stated on its website, “The mission of the EPA is to protect human health and the environment.”

Under the direction of Administrator Scott Pruitt, the EPA’s mission statement should be revised to include the caveat “only if it doesn’t interfere with the interests and profits of corporations and their lobbyists.” The EPA is being systematically dismantled, and rules are being rewritten to relax or terminate policies that protect us from toxins and pollutants. Deregulation is touted as good for the economy, but we are risking the health and lives of Americans to improve the profit margins for billionaires. Everyone seems to forget that few corporations are U.S.-owned — we live in a world of multinational corporations with CEOs that are more likely to stash money offshore or purchase an extra vacation home than they are to invest in jobs here.

Without regulations, there would be no accountability when our water, air and land are polluted. Corporations will not police themselves since there is no incentive to comply with legislation that is not backed up with enforcement. Previous case histories are a perfect example. Most of us are familiar with the high-profile cases like Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon, but there are countless cases litigated every year. Today, the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule are under attack, and the water crisis in Flint, Mich., is ongoing while executive orders are signed to diminish the authority of the EPA.

Pruitt, our top environmental official, strongly denies established science on climate change and sued the EPA 14 times before. This is the man entrusted with the future of our planet and the lives of millions. The damage done to our environment by this administration will resonate for generations, and our children will pay the ultimate price.