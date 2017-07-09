Heller shows heroic courage

Of my nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, nearly all have received some benefit from the Affordable Care Act, either because of its provision barring the denial of insurance due to pre-existing conditions, inclusion on their parents’ insurance coverage plans up to age 26, or as a consequence of temporary assistance under Medicaid. We lost one of my grandsons in 2006, and I am convinced that at least one of the others may have been lost had coverage not been available during several crises.

Sen. Dean Heller has made statements indicating a heroic level of resistance to the disgraceful Senate bill that pretends to replace the ACA with a Republican health plan, but which, in fact, is specifically designed to transfer wealth directly from the people who need and are now eligible for insurance coverage to people in high income brackets. Heller is under extreme pressure to cave to the tweeter-in-chief and Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, et al. He needs all the encouragement possible to stand strong.

Nevadans are rebels by reputation. If ever there were a time to live up to that reputation, it’s now. We all need to have Heller’s back. You know people and probably have relatives who will need these essential benefits, sooner or later.