Pack like a genius: A seamless vacation is within your family’s grasp

Before you can send a “wish you were here” postcard, you’ve got to get there, which is supposed to be half the fun. More like all the struggle.

It takes mental fortitude to embrace long stretches in an enclosed space. That’s why outfitting it robustly is a must. Those who don’t think before they pack end up leapfrogging gas stations and throwing a bunch of stuff wherever it will fit. Those who overthink tend to pack too much too tightly such that trying to find one item upsets a dozen.

There is a happy medium that will position road warriors for an enjoyable journey, and it boils down to do’s and don’ts and personal preferences within that framework.

STEP 1: GET ORGANIZED

Do Organize containers by similar contents

Don't Bring giant, overstuffed things

• Your containers don’t have to be fancy, but if you know that all the games are in the blue duffel and all the snacks are in the polka-dot backpack, it will be much easier to find what you need on the fly.

• Oversized (and overstuffed) totes aren’t helpful. Use smaller bags or plastic boxes that are easier to find and pass around a moving vehicle.

STEP 2: DECIDE WHAT TO BRING

FOOD & DRINK

Do Count the number of travel days and travelers to determine what you need Plan for a fun variety of treats

Don't Bring anything messy or wasteful Choose carbonated beverages

• Too many snacks and you risk overindulgence, especially if you plan to sample roadside cuisine.

• Too few snacks and you risk dependence on gas station pork rinds and powdered doughnuts.

• Put your equivalent of “candy,” whether it’s jelly beans or dried cherries, in an opaque bag. Treat the kids to one blind pull from the bag every day.

• While packing the car, encourage the kiddos to make their own snack necklaces with pretzels and cereal they can wear/munch on during the ride.

• When considering what type of cooler you want, consider what you’re going to use it for: Soft-shells on wheels move easily in and out of the car — i.e. to a rest-stop picnic table. Hard-shells insulate better and can provide some structure to your pyramid of supplies.

• Foods to avoid include chocolate (melty), dairy products (too perishable) and bottled water (too wasteful). Invest in insulated metal containers.

• Consider juice boxes instead of soda — they aren’t just for kids, and the size hits the spot. Or, flavor squirts are compact and add punch to plain water.

EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS

Do Consider sun exposure Be prepared for fun-spoilers and things not to go according to plan Keep things clean

Don't Rummage around without a seatbelt on Bring the pets

• For jaunts outside the car, have sunglasses, hats and sunscreen in robust supply.

• For long stints inside the car, attach window shades and consider rotating seats.

• Bad weather can strike fast as you’re moving from region to region, so stash rain gear, old towels and overnight supplies such as blankets and pillows.

• Always have kits stocked for roadside fixes and first-aid situations, as well as for bug-infested picnic spots or public restrooms without toilet paper.

• A shower caddy makes a nice holder for fast food, and dryer sheets in mesh bags can erase the lingering food smells.

• Instead of a plastic bag by your feet, use a cereal-storage container with a pop-up lid for trash, as it will contain odors.

• Have a plastic claw on the seat to reach back for toys or other supplies.

• Leave pets at home. They will resent you, and you will resent you.

STEP 3: ESTABLISH ROAD ROUTINES

ENTERTAINMENT IDEAS

Do Create stimulating diversions Swap seats after stops Take time to stop and see new things

Don't Bring electronics if you can help it Wait to dump all your trash at the end

• Lunch-box Legos: Create a kit for little ones using a dollar-store lunch box, a block base cut to size and a few handfuls of your favorite Legos.

• Magnetic boards: Use magnets — letters, dots, dress-up dolls, coins or marbles glued on magnets — on cookie sheets to create scenes or games.

• Photo theme: Pick a theme in advance and challenge everyone to take photos of that theme along the way: animals, bicycles, fun signs, mailboxes.

• At least hide gaming devices in a secure place, to be broken out only in case of full-blown kid-meltdown emergency.

• If your young ones love movies, ask them to create their own videos to be turned into the family record of the trip.