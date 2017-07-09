Police incident near McCarran forces runway closure

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

McCarran International Airport closed a runway this morning after a man threatened to kill himself in front of a nearby funeral home, according to Metro Police.

About 9:30 a.m. police received reports that a man with a handgun was threatening suicide on the grass in front of Davis Funeral Homes on Eastern Avenure near Patrick Lane.

As of noon, Eastern Avenue was closed both ways between Russell Road to Sunset Road, police said. SWAT was on scene and negotiations were ongoing, police said.

Because the airport is across the street from the incident, the east-west runway at McCarran was closed as a precaution, police said.

A spokesman for McCarran said there are currently no delays in flights because of the closure, but there could be later in the day if the runway remains closed.