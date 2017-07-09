Woman fatally stabbed in northwest Las Vegas

A woman was stabbed to death this morning in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

A neighbor heard screams coming from a residence at about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, police said.

He went over to the residence where he found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and called 9-1-1, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and there is no information about a suspect, police said.