Afternoon rain breaks 63-day dry spell in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ two-month drought ended this afternoon, as some parts of the valley were hit with more than a quarter inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain, accompanied by lightning, began about 2 p.m., with the most accumulation — 0.35 inches — in the area of Harmon Avenue and McLeod Drive, the weather service said. The rain broke a 63-day streak of no measurable precipitation in the valley.

With the rain came cooler temperatures.

The thermometer hit 104 degrees today before dropping to 96 degrees about 2:30 p.m. at McCarran International Airport. That snapped a streak of 25 consecutive days of at least 105 degrees.

While the central valley isn’t likely to receive more rain tonight, Henderson may see some thunderstorms this evening, the weather service said.