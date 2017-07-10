Immersive show ‘Alice’ takes up at the Red Rock Resort

It isn’t easy putting on an out-of-the-box show in Las Vegas, but things fell into place nicely for Alice: A Steampunk Concert Fantasy. Singer, dancer, actress and producer Anne Martinez says she was planning to rewrite and revise parts of the show — an original musical performed in the past at Vinyl and Brooklyn Bowl — when the show was forced to take a short hiatus anyway.

“One of my co-singers was pregnant when we finished the last show at Brooklyn Bowl, and it actually worked out well so they could enjoy that pregnancy,” Martinez says. “I wanted to write some aspects of the show, change and add some music, and I needed time to do that. We’re always changing and growing and putting things away, and it was a good time to get in there and do that, and then once we were ready to go again it worked out because Ashley [Fuller]’s baby was a little older now.”

It just so happened that when Alice was ready for the stage, the entertainment execs at Station Casinos came calling. “I got a call from Red Rock and they were really interested and enthusiastic,” Martinez says. “They are so professional and very innovative there, and our meeting was so exciting. They’re very forward thinking in how they want to entertain their audience.”

The result is Alice taking over the Rocks Lounge at Summerlin’s Red Rock Resort on the second Monday night of each month, beginning July 10. (You find ticket information here.

The show is based on the writings of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass, spiced up with original arrangements of beloved pop and rock hits performed by the nine-piece BBR band along with Martinez, Fuller, April Leopardi, Eric Morgan, Adolfo Barreto and Jeffrey DeBarathy. Martinez and choreographer Ryan Kelsey serve as co-directors.

“There’s a lot of new music, new choreography and all-new costuming that makes the design of this [version] unique and different,” Martinez says. “It was originally designed with this neo-Victorian, steampunk vibe, and we’ve gone much further with that, really pushing the limits of the fantasy of creating this world. We really want the audience to feel like they’re in this crazy wonderland as well as to care about these characters and where they’re going.”

The Rocks Lounge is one of the more intimate venues Alice has visited, and Martinez says the production is truly taking over the venue. “That room is already very cook and set up kind of funky, so we went crazy with the design. It’s very much breaking the fourth wall, with things happening all around the audience.”

With Monday nights on the schedule, the show will almost certainly continue to draw an industry crowd. Martinez, who also performs in Baz: Star Crossed Love at the Venetian, is counting on it. “Everyone in the community here is so supportive of each other and each other’s projects,” she says. “Alice has really been like our child. We’ve dedicated so much time and love to it, and [the audience] has been very excited to see what we’ve done with it and what changes we’ve made. There’s so much entertainment here during the weekend and all of us are always working, so Monday night is perfect for everyone.”