Chief marketing officer leaves Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have parted ways with Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Nehme Abouzeid, the team confirmed this morning.

Abouzeid was hired by the team in November 2016. For more than a decade prior to that, he handled marketing and international branding efforts for Wynn Las Vegas and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

He was a finalist for the same position with the Arizona Coyotes before joining the Golden Knights. He received his MBA from Babson College and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from George Washington University.

Abouzeid announced his departure with a post on Facebook.

“Pro hockey effectively launched in Vegas. City excited. Team drafted. Brand rolled out. Flagship store opened. Fan base engaged and growing. Looking forward to the next journey helping other companies and brands do the same. Look for my own firm launching soon in Vegas ...”