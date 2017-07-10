Event challenges people to navigate health care under Senate proposal

Make your voice heard U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said he couldn’t support his party’s Better Care Reconciliation Act in its current form, citing long-term cuts to Medicaid. To let him know what you think ahead of the Senate vote, call his office in Las Vegas (702-388-6605) or Washington, D.C. (202-224-6244), email him using the form at heller.senate.gov, or tweet @SenDeanHeller

Imagine you’re a parent of a 3-year-old child recently diagnosed with mild autism spectrum disorder. Then begins the journey of scheduling medical appointments, getting referrals to various treatment programs and seeking approval for Medicaid, all while constantly checking in with your insurance provider to make sure everything is covered.

“This is just one scenario many Nevadans face,” said Amanda Khan, economic justice organizer with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. “We want people to walk a mile in another person’s shoes so they can better understand what someone goes through when it comes to seeking health care coverage.”

PLAN’s June 27 event, “Walk in My Shoes,” turned Sunset Park into a set for demonstrations of the complexities — and how much more complicated health care could get in the future. It was part of a campaign to inform the community about the proposed health care bill from Senate Republicans, the Better Care Reconciliation Act. It comes with drastic cuts to Medicaid, which covers patients ranging from nursing home residents to people with disabilities. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated there could be 15 million fewer people insured by 2018 under the proposed plan.

Organizers of the interactive demonstration felt it would be a stirring platform for talking about the latest stab at a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, and the argument that it should instead be improved. Each participant was given instructions with a scenario.

“Every scenario is different,” Khan said. “It ranges from an LGBTQ person who is 17 and just diagnosed with AIDS to a person with a disability.”

Reading through the strips of paper, each participant learned about his or her character’s challenge and then had to complete a physical obstacle similar to a carnival midway game. For example, an eight-month waiting period for a doctor’s appointment was simulated by walking up a hill with a plastic ball tucked between the knees — drop it, and the participant had to start over. Other stations wove the metaphor with ring tosses, trivia or the challenge of throwing a ball into a red Solo cup.

Participants included families who went through the exercise together and a pair of California residents who frequent health care rallies.

“This isn’t just a piece a paper, though,” Christa Clayton said of the simple simulation’s gravity. “This is someone’s life.”

Clayton showed up in the triple-digit heat because she thought this was a good way to humanize a thorny issue.

“People don’t understand about Medicaid and how it affects Nevada, or they don’t understand about HMOs,” Khan said. “This was a good way to start talking about it.”

Some scenarios ended with coverage and success, even if it took five or six tries to get it. Others weren’t as fortunate.

“Did you make it?” one person asked in passing. “I didn’t. My person died before making it through. It’s frustrating.”

During the event, organizers encouraged people to call U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., to dissuade him from voting for the bill.

“If you think today was hard, it will only get more complicated if it passes,” Khan said.

While the Senate’s scheduled June 29 vote was postponed until after the July 4 recess, Khan said there was pressure to raise awareness fast.

Nevadans already have been affected by uncertainty about health care. At the end of June, it was announced that only Clark, Washoe and Nye counties would be eligible for health care plans through the Silver State Insurance Exchange in 2018, leaving 14 rural counties with more than 8,000 residents ineligible for coverage.

“The (Nevada Division of Insurance) is disappointed and concerned that Nevadans in 14 out of the state’s 17 counties will not have access in 2018 to subsidies and cost-sharing assistance provided under the Affordable Care Act,” Commissioner Barbara Richardson said in a statement.

To spread the word about the possibilities, PLAN has been partnering with the Culinary Union, AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood, which also was at the park demo, to produce a variety of outreach events.

“I think having something interactive gives people a visual on what it’s like,” Planned Parenthood organizer Raquel Cruz-Juarez said of Walk in My Shoes. “It even has scenarios for what someone who is undocumented has to go through.”

One obstacle was designed to simulate language barriers people face in seeking health care. When they arrived to the table, Kellylynn Charles wouldn’t respond to them unless they could use sign language. In front of her was a book of common signs and phrases people might use when they consult a doctor or talk to an insurance provider. Charles said this was a good depiction of how language can influence care decisions.

“Even if you have an interpreter, you still lose something because you’re not being talked to firsthand,” she added.

Even if the scenarios they drew were far from their own realities, the participants said they were reminded of personal experiences in dealing with the health care system.

“Because of the Affordable Care Act, I was able to go through treatments and testing without paying high costs out of pocket,” said Cruz-Juarez, who has polycystic ovary syndrome. “I’m very thankful for it.”

Victoria Ruiz, an organizer with Planned Parenthood, reminded the group to share their thoughts with Heller.

“Anyone need his number? Ruiz said. “I have it if you want it. We should all be calling.”