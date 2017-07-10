Faraday stops work on North Las Vegas factory

Upstart electric car company Faraday Future announced it was going to stop work on its $1 billion North Las Vegas factory on Monday.

A North Las Vegas source with intimate knowledge of Faraday’s dealings said city officials weren’t surprised by the news.

The company has been shrouded in financial issues and had $183 million in assets frozen by a Shanghai court because of missing loan payments tied to LeEco, Jia Yueting’s Chinese media group. Yueting resigned as chairman for the company’s main leg, LeShi Internet Information and Technology, last week.

Faraday halted production on its manufacturing plant located on Apex Industrial Park in November, and said in February that it planned to resume construction this year.

Although it appears to be losing a major anchor on the Apex site, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said plans are in place to move forward on the site with other projects.

"The state, county and city are focused to ensure Southern Nevada has a large-scale industrial park developed and ready for job creators to diversify our regional economy,” Lee said.

"Faraday has played an important part by investing almost $50 million in land improvements and critical design and engineering work at Apex Industrial Park, creating a momentum that has attracted multiple Fortune 500 companies hiring 7,000 Nevadans and investing more than $1 billion that has stabilized and transformed our community," Lee said.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and state lawmakers approved $215 million in tax breaks and $120 million in infrastructure upgrades for the project at a special session of the Legislature in December 2015.

