Fire breaks out again at abandoned Las Vegas apartments

For the second time in less than a week, firefighters doused a blaze at abandoned apartments behind the old Moulin Rouge Hotel, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. today at H Street and McWilliams Avenue, officials said. McWilliams was closed between H and J streets, officials said.

There was a fire at the same apartments Friday morning.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the boarded up buildings had been used by squatters. The causes of the fires remain under investigation.