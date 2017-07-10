Heat FC youth soccer looking for donations for trip to nationals

The Heat FC 2004 boys soccer team beat out an opponent from 13 other states last month to win the Far West Regionals in Seattle.

With that comes a spot at the under-13 nationals during the week of July 23 in Frisco, Texas. And with that comes an unplanned expense — roughly $30,000 for the team’s players and coaches to make the trip.

Considering many of the team’s families spent about $3,000 each to attend regionals, the burden of the quick turnaround for nationals is too much for some to endure. So, the club is reaching out to locals for fundraising help.

The Agassi Foundation has agreed to fund up to $10,000 as long as the group raises funds to match, according to a statement.

When most tournaments the club attends is played over the days, nationals is contested over a week. That means more hotel nights and meals, among other costs.

Contact Nancy Ayala at 626-644-4755 or [email protected] for details.