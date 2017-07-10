Minnesota officer who fatally shot Castile takes buyout

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota police officer who was acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the suburban police department where he served under a separation agreement.

The Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony announced Monday that Jeronimo Yanez is no longer with the police department. The terms were not released, and neither the city nor Yanez's attorney immediately responded to messages.

Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, was shot by Yanez during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016, after Castile told the officer he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun. The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car along with her then-4-year-old daughter, livestreamed its gruesome aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges in June. On the day of the verdict, the city announced the "public will be best served" if Yanez were no longer an officer.

The city's statement Monday said the agreement "ends all employment rights" for Yanez.

"Since Officer Yanez was not convicted of a crime, as a public employee, he would have appeal and grievance rights if terminated," the statement read. "A reasonable voluntary separation agreement brings to a close one part of this horrible tragedy. The City concluded this was the most thoughtful way to move forward and help the community-wide healing process proceed."

Yanez had been with the St. Anthony Police Department since November 2011. His annual salary at the time of the shooting was more than $72,600, not including overtime pay, according to documents released by the city.

Yanez's acquittal led to days of protests, including one in St. Paul that shut down Interstate 94 for hours and ended with 18 arrests. At a recent city council meeting, residents of St. Anthony called on the city's mayor to resign.

After the trial, Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the city, precluding a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Associated Press examined several high-profile fatal police shootings and found severance or separation agreements for officers to be unusual. In some cases, officers were fired outright. In many cases where charges were not brought or officers were acquitted, they have remained on the job.

In the August 2014 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was unarmed and black, Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson did not receive a severance package when he resigned. Wilson was not charged in Brown's death, which led to months of sometimes violent protests and became a catalyst for the national Black Lives Matter movement. At the time of Wilson's resignation in November 2014, the St. Louis suburb said it had cut ties with Wilson and he would not receive any additional pay or benefits. Wilson's attorney said he chose to resign after threats were made against the police department.

Chicago officer Dante Servin resigned last year just days before a hearing to determine if he should be fired for the 2012 shooting of Rekia Boyd, an unarmed 22-year-old black woman. Servin, who was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, has since asked for disability pay for post-traumatic stress disorder. A decision on whether he qualifies for that pay, which could amount to tens of thousands of dollars, is pending.

David Larson, an employment law professor at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, said reaching a voluntary separation agreement can be simpler than firing a public employee like Yanez. Most collective bargaining agreements require several steps before someone can be dismissed. And if a dismissal is contested, there can be a lengthy grievance and arbitration process.

"Given the emotion that's been involved with this and the public protests, St. Anthony is probably saying the most important thing to us is to wrap this up as quickly as we can," Larson said.