Pay-per-view price set for Mayweather-McGregor fight

Steve Marcus / AP

The pay-per-view price to watch the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 has been set at $99.95 for the high definition broadcast, according to Showtime.

The standard definition pay-per-view will cost $89.95.

The pay-per-view will cost the same as Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. That fight, jointly produced by HBO and Showtime, generated 4.4 million pay-per-view buys — nearly double the second-best selling fight of all time, Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 with 2.4 million views.

Mayweather and McGregor are expecting to surpass that when they step into the ring at T-Mobile Arena next month.