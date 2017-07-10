Police barricade situation closes part of Decatur Boulevard

Part of Decatur Boulevard was closed for nearly five hours this morning as the result of a barricade situation stemming from a domestic dispute call, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. to the 2800 block of Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, after receiving reports of a man strangling and hitting a woman, police said.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment with two children, 3 months and 5 years old, police said.

SWAT officers responded, and Decatur was closed from Edna to Eldora avenues while they negotiated with the man, police said. He was taken into custody without incident about 9 a.m., police said.