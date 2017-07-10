Police in Sparks shoot, kill dog that bit 3 people

RENO — Northern Nevada law enforcement say they shot and killed a dog after it bit three people.

A Sparks Police Department news release says officers encountered the dog while they responded to an assault and battery call on Friday. One of the victims told police they had been bit by a dog during the assault.

Police found another bite victim nearby and later identified the male adult as one of the dog's owners. Officers spotted the dog physically latched onto the upper arm of its second female owner.

According to the press release, the dog tried to bit the officers after they physically removed it from the woman's arm. Police tried to deploying a Taser before they shot it twice.

Two victims were taken the hospital. The third victim declined medical treatment.