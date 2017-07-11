Be safe, drone pilots

These days, drones are everywhere — in the news, on television and in the skies above Nevada. Many people are flying recreational unmanned aircraft, often referred to as “drones,” for the first time. And as Congress considers reauthorization for the Federal Aviation Administration, it’s important that it takes a close look at the educational programs that community-based organizations like the Academy of Model Aeronautics provide.

I’m one of 1,785 AMA members in Nevada and almost 200,000 members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the largest organization of model aircraft enthusiasts in the world. Flying model aircraft has been a part of my life since I was 24 years old, when I learned to fly model airplanes while serving in the U.S. Air Force. I joined my first AMA club in 1974 and have enjoyed flying ever since.

Since its founding in 1936, the AMA has been committed to educating members and those new to the hobby on how to fly model aircraft and drones safely and in the right places, through a community-based set of safety guidelines. AMA’s decades of experience have shown that the best way to promote safety isn’t to impose new regulations on recreational users; it’s to educate them about best practices and safe operation.

Safe flying includes following the safety guidelines developed by community-based organizations like the AMA. The community-based set of safety guidelines that AMA provides helps all enthusiasts ensure that they’re flying where and how they should be, including those enjoying the hobby in Nevada. New to the hobby? Interested in taking to the air? Here are a few simple guidelines:

• Fly no higher than 400 feet and remain below any surrounding obstacles when possible unless operating within an established community-based safety program or through a waiver from the FAA.

• Remain well clear of, and do not interfere with, manned aircraft operations. You must see and avoid other aircraft and obstacles at all times.

• Do not intentionally fly over unprotected people or moving vehicles, and remain at least 25 feet from individuals and vulnerable property.

• Contact the airport or control tower before flying within 5 miles of an airport.

• Consider seeking help from a local community-based organization, like AMA, to learn to fly.

As part of AMA’s ongoing commitment to educating hobbyists, and recognizing the growing interest in the flying of model aircraft and drones, AMA expanded its educational efforts to reach even more new people in 2014 by helping launch the “Know Before You Fly” campaign. This campaign, created in partnership with other UAS industry leaders and the FAA, works to put safety information and flying tips in the hands of newcomers to the hobby from across the country, even those that are not members of a community-based organization like AMA.

As members of Congress work on FAA reauthorization, I urge them to preserve the Special Rule for Model Aircraft, which affirms the importance of a community-based approached to managing the model aviation community. I want everyone to experience the joy of flying like I have, but that will only be possible if our longstanding hobby is preserved and we are able to fly without burdensome regulations.

Guido Terzo, of Henderson, is president of the Las Vegas Radio Control Club and the associate vice president of District X the Academy of Model Aeronautics.