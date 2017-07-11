McGregor on Mayweather: ‘He’s in a tracksuit. He can’t even afford a suit anymore’

Jae C. Hong / AP

Well, that was entertaining.

Today's press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles to promote the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor featured plenty of highlight-reel comments from each. If only their fight next month turns out to be as interesting.

“We know Mr. Tapout likes to quit,” Mayweather said of McGregor, the MMA great who is making his boxing debut.

The general consensus is Mayweather delivered the best verbal blows in the first of four press conferences to promote the mega-fight. McGregor, though, easily had the most memorable comment by taking advantage of recent news that Mayweather owes back taxes to the IRS.

“He’s in a (expletive) tracksuit. He can’t even afford a suit anymore,” McGregor said to draw a chorus of chuckles from the crowd.

McGregor also promised that he’d knock out Mayweather, who is fighting for the first time after nearly two years of being retired, within four rounds.

“His little legs. His little core. His little head,” McGregor said. “I’m going to knock him out within four rounds. Mark my words.”

As for Mayweather’s best comment. How about this?

“God don’t make mistakes,” he barked. “God only made one thing perfect, and that’s my boxing record.”

