Police seek suspects in pair of armored-truck robberies

Metro Police

Metro Police say they suspect two armed men who robbed an armored-truck guard on Wednesday robbed another truck last month.

In the first holdup on June 5, the men robbed a driver who had just picked up money at a business in the 5300 block of Fort Apache Road, near Hacienda Avenue, police said. As the driver left the business, a newer-model white sedan pulled up and the men got out and robbed him, police said.

On Wednesday, exactly a month after the first robbery, the same couple robbed a guard leaving a grocery store in the 400 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Bermuda Road, police said.

In both instances, the robbers ordered the victims to drop their bags, police said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Metro today released surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.