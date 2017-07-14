How the Cosmopolitan has changed in last two years

A look at the recent changes at the Cosmopolitan:

Gaming

The Reserve, February 2017: 2,300 square feet of gaming for Boulevard Penthouse suite guests. It has its own cashier cage, security system and balcony overlooking the Bellagio fountains. Reserved for six or seven figure gambling budgets.

The Talon Club Expansion, February 2016: For players, it includes custom-made scotch lockers, in-house sommelier, private kitchen and butler service.

Race and sports book, February 2016: Moved from second to first floor and expanded. It has LED video walls, high-def TVs, lounge seating, traditional betting stations and VIP areas, as well as shuffle board, foosball and billiards.

High-limit table games, June 2016: A new host office, 17 table games including baccarat, mini-baccarat, single-zero roulette and blackjack. $100 bet minimum.

High-limit slot lounge, December 2015: 65 games, some with possible bets over $1,000 per spin and a jackpots over $1.25 million on a spin.

Rooms

The Boulevard Penthouse Suites, February 2017: 21 suites from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet with views and balconies overlooking the Strip, 24-hour butler service, and features sucha as gyms, massage rooms and programmable toilets.

Food and beverage

Blue Ribbon, June 2017: Based on a popular New York City eatery.

Momofuku, January 2017:First West Coast project of noted international Asian restaurateur David Chang.

Zuma, January 2017: Also first West Coast location Japanese restaurant company Azumi Group.

Milk Bar, December 2016:From Christina Tosi, author, James Beard award winner and judge of “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”

The Chandelier /Auguast 2016: Redesigned to be more open; added 115 seats and video poker.

Eggslut/June 2016: First location outside of Los Angeles for egg-based comfort gourmet food.

Beauty and Essex/May 2016: From NYC restaurateur Chris Santos.

CliQue/December 2015: Upscale cocktail lounge.