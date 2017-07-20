MGM exec Glover named president of Atlantic City’s Borgata

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — An MGM Resorts International executive will become the next president of Atlantic City's Borgata casino.

The Las Vegas-based firm on Thursday named Marcus Glover as president and chief operating officer of the Borgata, Atlantic City's top casino.

He will succeed Tom Ballance, who is becoming executive vice president of operations for MGM Resorts. Glover will take over after he obtains the necessary approval from New Jersey casino regulators.

"Marcus' proven leadership ability and wide range of skills will continue to serve the company well as he assumes this new role," said Corey Sanders, MGM's chief operating officer.

The company said Glover designed and developed several casino properties in new jurisdictions, and has held leadership roles in project management, government relations and labor relations.

Glover joined MGM in 2015, serving as general manager and then president and chief operating office of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He previously served as senior vice president and general manager for Caesars Entertainment in northeastern Ohio, and as assistant general manager and vice president of operations for Harrah's in St. Louis. He also held several leadership positions with Caesars in Mississippi and Louisiana.

MGM and Boyd Gaming opened the Borgata in 2003, and MGM bought out Boyd's half-share last August to become the sole owner of the casino.