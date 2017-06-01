Anonymous $5 million donation spurs future institute for teachers

Nevada is looking to fund a selective program to attract and train future teachers, using a $5 million anonymous donation along with $1 million from the state.

The program was announced Thursday by Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero, Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office and Teach for America — Las Vegas Valley. Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, introduced a bill for the state’s matching funds.

“As a former educator and public school advocate, I understand that equipping our educators with the resources they need to be successful in the classroom means greater student achievement,” Woodhouse said in a statement. “This Institute will compete nationally with other premier education programs and I know it will quickly produce some of Nevada’s best teachers.”

Nevada’s colleges and universities will be able to compete to host the state’s first Nevada Institute on Teaching and Educator Preparation. Canavero told reporters Thursday that the host school would need to commit to matching the state’s $1 million commitment.

Canavero said the program would be geared toward pulling in students who may not be pursuing teaching degrees, such as those in majors such as science, technology, engineering and math. He said the institute would be highly selective, admitting students based on GPA and similar factors.

Sandoval said the program is intended to attract the best and brightest in Nevada as well as the rest of the country.

“The Institute will give our next generation of educators the best preparation they can receive before they set foot in a classroom,” Sandoval said in a statement.

Sean Parker, executive director of Teach For America — Las Vegas Valley, said the new institute will “allow all of us to continue to innovate and invest in our state’s potential, and prove that community partnerships, strong and effective leaders, and committed investments ensure that the education system can work for all kids.”