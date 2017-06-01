Christie promises Atlantic City casinos more rule relief

Wayne Parry / AP

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie is promising Atlantic City's casinos some more relief from rules and regulations governing the gambling halls.

After meeting Thursday with the heads of MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, the Republican governor said the casino companies asked for relief from some of New Jersey's gambling regulations.

Christie said he will unveil some additional relief within 30 to 45 days.

The executives did not specify what specific relief they sought.

New Jersey reduced some of the casino industry's regulations about six years ago, including making a casino license valid indefinitely instead of having to make costly reapplications every five years.

The city's seven casinos say they are doing better now following a three-year period where five of their competitors shut down.