Circus column was misleading

A recent guest column claiming the Center for Consumer Freedom was “off base” in its support of animals (“Circus column painted skewed picture,” published May 21 in the Sun) was entirely off base itself.

The Center for Consumer Freedom is not an apologist, and it doesn’t need to say it’s sorry for bringing to light the constant barrage of misinformation fed to the public about circus animals.

The organization, along with many others, is truly saddened to see the doors shuttered on an era of elephants and other exotic animals in circuses and now next in zoos because of lies, distortion and outright fraud by people who have other agendas besides helping animals.

Elephants and other circus animals are treated as family — even better than children in some families (no cellphones!). They are fed, bathed, exercised and provided with regular visits from veterinarians. The USDA has specific rules in place to safeguard all animals, whether in circuses or zoos, and those safeguards have served the animals well. There also are numerous studies showing how travel is not stressful or detrimental to the animals.

Are the animals coercively trained? No. Circus animals are trained with operant conditioning just like animals at the zoo and your family dog. They are treated with species-appropriate husbandry tools and 24-hour care, unlike animals in any other situation on the planet.

Circus animals have an advantage in being required to think. Just as in the wild, they must use their mind as well as their body, which is why studies have shown their life expectancy is longer than in the wild. They are also not eaten or slaughtered by poachers.

I am very tired of having outright lies and slanted information provided to the public under the guise of altruistic intentions when the only purpose is to provide their organization with funds and deny the rest of us the opportunity to enjoy the oldest family entertainment in the nation that includes animals.