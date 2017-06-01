County considers obstacles to keep cars off Strip sidewalks

County officials are considering installing bollards along a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk to prevent future incidents, such as the one that happened a year ago — when a woman intentionally rammed her car through crowds of people.

KLAS-TV reports Clark County Public Works received a request from Metro Police to install bollards along Las Vegas Boulevard in areas where there are high pedestrian volumes and no barriers separating the sidewalk from the street.

Bollards are sturdy, protective, vertical posts that are designed to stop cars from entering the sidewalk. Similar bollards were installed in Manhattan after terrorists overseas began using cars as weapons of mass destruction.

The Public Works staff will provide a report with proposed locations and costs during the next County Commission meeting on June 6.