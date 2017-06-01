Life after death: Notorious B.I.G to earn ASCAP honor

Mark Lennihan / AP

NEW YORK — The late rap icon Notorious B.I.G will be honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards later this month.

The performing rights organization said Thursday that the rapper will receive its ASCAP Founders Award on June 22 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. It will be its 30th annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

The Notorious B.I.G, born Christopher Wallace in New York City, was shot to death in 1997. His mother, Voletta Wallace, his children, and his widow, R&B singer Faith Evans, will accept the award on his behalf.

The hip-hop legend was a powerhouse success in the '90s with albums like "Ready to Die" and "Life After Death."

Songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also be honored with the Voice of Music Award.