Man, woman accused of luring Las Vegas girl, 13, for sex

As a 13-year-old girl was being sexually assaulted by a couple who'd lured her into a central valley house, she sent a message to her boyfriend with a plea.

She told him she'd been kidnapped and urged him to call the cops, also giving him her GPS location, according to Metro Police.

The boy told police that when he arrived at the house, near Bonanza Road and 22nd street around noon March 31, he heard his girlfriend scream for help, according to an arrest report.

That's about the same time a woman, Kasandra Sarabia, 22, stepped outside and asked the boy for $100 if he wanted the girl to be released, police said.

Sarabia and her boyfriend, Javier Paz-Flores, 20, have been arrested and jailed on various counts, including kidnapping and child sexual abuse, police said.

A gray-color Dodge Dart trailed the girl as she walked down a central valley street, police said. Sarabia exited the car and walked next to the girl, asking what she was doing and if she was cold.

The girl would later tell detectives that she felt pressured to get into the car, which Paz-Flores was driving, according to the report.

At some point after arriving at the house, the girl was given alcohol and lured into the bedroom where a children's movie played, police said. Sometime after, Sarabia removed her clothes and asked the girl if she'd ever been with a woman before sexually assaulting her.

Paz-Flores eventually joined and began having sex with Sarabia, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he touched the girl.

During the assault, the girl was able to send a message to her boyfriend saying she'd been kidnapped, asking him to call 911, police said. She sent him a GPS location of the house.

The boy went to the house, waited several minutes and called police, according to the report. He told police that he'd heard his girlfriend screaming for help before officers arrived.

That's when Sarabia stepped outside and told the boy he should leave or give her money for her to let the girl go, police said. The girl later told detectives that Sarabia had held the door shut but that she was able to flee.

Officers encountered the girl and the boy at the house but couldn't reach anyone inside, police said.

From another location, Sarabia borrowed a phone and called 911, trying to lure the officers away to a fake call about children ditching school and loitering, police said.

Sarabia, who was partially identified through a text message she'd sent the girl as she was being lured to the car, was arrested on Friday, police said. She admitted to luring and sexually assaulting the girl.

Paz-Flores was identified through the car, which was registered to his wife, who isn't Sarabia, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Sarabia also told detectives that she and Paz-Flores have had discussions about having sex with a female and that they'd lured the girl for that purpose, police said.

The suspects are booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

Sarabia is jailed on three counts of lewdness with a child under 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, and one count each of luring a child for sex, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, and conspiracy to sex assault.

Paz-Flores is jailed on two counts each of lewdness with a child under 14, conspiracy to kidnap, and one count each of luring a child for sex, kidnapping and child sex abuse.