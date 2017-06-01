Mosquito that transmits Zika found in Las Vegas Valley

James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP

A type of mosquito that transmits Zika, dengue and other viruses was identified this week for the first time in Southern Nevada, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Surveyors found Aedes aegypti mosquitoes Wednesday around North Las Vegas, in the 89032 ZIP code, officials said.

The mosquitoes are being tested, officials said. The same type of insects have been detected in California and Arizona, where tests for the Zika virus have come back negative, officials said.

“Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can become infected if they bite an infected person while he or she still has the virus in their blood. The mosquito then needs to live long enough to bite someone after the virus has had time to multiply in its system,” Health District officials said in a news release.

“We have conducted active surveillance for the Aedes mosquito since 2014,” Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of the district, said in the release.

“Detecting the mosquitoes early on, before there is local transmission of disease, will allow us to put our response plans in place and work with our community to implement preventive measures that eliminate breeding sources and help prevent the potential spread of the Zika virus and other diseases,” Iser said.

Last year, 22 people tested positive for the Zika virus in Clark County, officials said. All but one were infected while traveling, and the other person was infected through sexual activity with someone who was infected, officials said.

Only one case has been reported this year, and that person contracted the virus while traveling, officials said.

Zika virus spreads from mosquito bites, sexual activity, and can also be spread from mother to child during pregnancy, officials said.

Officials said they were conducting surveillance to determine how extensive the population of the mosquito is in the valley.

Residents in the area where the insects were found are being provided mosquito-breeding prevention tips, officials said.

Those tips include:

• Check yards for water-filled containers after using sprinkler systems and empty them.

• Cover or turn over large objects, such as boats and old appliances, that can collect water.

• Keep bird baths and pet-watering dishes clean and full of fresh water.

• Dump water from overflow pottery dishes.

• Be on the lookout for other places where standing water gathers, such as pools and non-circulating ponds.

• Use insect repellent and follow instructions when applying, especially on children.

• Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

• Make sure doors and windows are properly closed.

• Use mosquito nets over child carriers and when sleeping outdoors.

For more information, go online to snhd.info.