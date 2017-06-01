New Jersey Powerball winners use jackpot to help others

TRENTON, N.J. — A year removed from a life-changing windfall, a New Jersey family is choosing to use their nearly $430 million in winnings from the Powerball lottery to help others in their hometown.

The Smith family of Trenton split the jackpot eight ways, but all contributed some of their winnings to help create the Smith Family Foundation.

Harold Smith, a family nephew and the foundation's program manager, tells NJ.com that the foundation sees itself as investing in organizations and programs that will bring about long-term change in things like education, neighborhood development and youth and families.

Funding for various organizations in Trenton will range from small-impact grants and summer programming to one-year and three-year grants.