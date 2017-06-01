Raiders name Las Vegas TV, radio partners

Joe Mahoney / AP

Finding Raiders games on local TV and radio became a bit easier today with the announcement of local partners for their games and team programming.

Starting this season, Raiders preseason games will air on TV via Fox 5, which acquired exclusive TV rights to broadcast Raiders preseason games from 2017 through 2019.

Fox 5 also will air the “Silver and Black Show,” a weekly program featuring exclusive player and coach interviews, and in-depth features.

Regular-season games will continue to air through national TV contracts with CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network.

The Raiders also signed a two-year contract with Beasley Media Group as the team’s flagship radio station in Las Vegas. Raiders preseason and regular-season games will be broadcast on 102.7-FM and 720-AM. The agreement with Beasley Media Group was negotiated by Compass Media Networks, which exclusively manages, produces, and distributes all Raiders audio broadcasts.

“The passion of Raider Nation is unrivaled and we look forward to working with both Fox 5 and Beasley to bring exclusive and captivating Raiders content and coverage to Southern Nevada,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement.

One of the more interesting aspects of Raiders preseason TV telecasts is the team’s use of veteran broadcaster Beth Mowins for play-by-play. Mowins will become the first woman to call a Monday Night Football game this season, handling play-by-play for the second half of the opening weekend doubleheader on ESPN. Former Raider and NFL executive Matt Millen works Raiders preseason games as color analyst.

Greg Papa, the voice of the Raiders, will again team with former Raiders quarterback, head coach and assistant coach Tom Flores to call games on radio. Former Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy will provide sideline analysis.

Oakland’s preseason slate begins Aug. 12 at Arizona. The Raiders then host the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 19 before traveling to Dallas on Aug. 26. The preseason schedule concludes with an Aug. 31 visit from Seattle.

The Raiders will move from Oakland to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The team is expected to break ground on a $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium that will seat 65,000 fans by the end of the year.