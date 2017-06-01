Shed fire does about $15,000 damage

Firefighters extinguished a shed fire today that caused about $15,000 in damage in the east valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews put out the fire before it spread to an attached house, and nobody was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. on Sheppard Circle, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, officials said. Firefighters encountered flames and smoke billowing from the shed and put out the blaze in about 10 minutes, officials said.