Sign of the times: Newcomer orientation for Spring Valley football mirrors national signing day

Spring Valley High football coach Marcus Teal was searching for a concept to get incoming eighth-graders excited about joining his program.

It appears he’s found something that works.

During an orientation for incoming freshmen Tuesday, the players and their families each took turns signing the “Grizzly Guarantee” in a ceremony that mirrored a college national signing day celebration.

The table they sat behind had two Spring Valley helmets and a jersey and in the backdrop was a banner with the school’s logo. It was all posted to the team’s social media.

“This is awesome. I’m excited. I’m ready,” said Blake Johnson, an incoming freshman who aspires to play quarterback.

When word starting spreading on social media, coaches from other local programs reached out to Teal to compliment him on the unique idea. He had done the ceremony the past few seasons, but didn’t start publicizing it until this spring. The response, everyone from athletes to the high school football community, has been overwhelming.

“I know how much seniors love their moment on signing day,” Teal said. “I remember my signing day and thought (replicating it) would be kind of cool to get incoming freshmen excited about coming to Spring Valley.”

The guarantee signed by players and their parents stresses the basics — be a good citizen and student, give your best effort, and act like a winner regardless of the outcome.

It’s not like a college intent letter where the player is legally bound to the school they sign with. Players who went through the ceremony could still end up playing at schools with no set boundary, like magnet or private schools.

Teal, who has been at Spring Valley since the school opened in 2004, wishes that wasn’t the case. He’s lost players to Bishop Gorman, Desert Pines and Sierra Vista over the years, and works with fewer potential players than other schools.

Most of his players come from Lawrence Middle School, while many other programs in Las Vegas draw from multiple middle schools. His zone, arguably, is the smallest.

“We are trying to keep our guys here,” he said. “This is designed for kids who are definitely coming to Spring Valley. I’m not plunking anyone else’s kids. These are my kids. We are trying to build a mini-dynasty with the kids from this small area.”

Teal listed off the program’s achievements to the group. They sent two from the 2017 graduation class to college football, and one of the players had the Southwest League’s best passing numbers behind Bishop Gorman’s quarterback. They graduated everyone and created a family atmosphere.

“I hope this is my last job. I love it here,” Teal told the group. “This is a great place to build a tradition.”

The first year Spring Valley hosted the orientation they had just five freshmen. Last year, it was 15. This year, it was 25.

“This gives the kids an opportunity to meet their coaches and see their dedication,” said Matthew Johnson, whose son Blake will be his second child to play for Spring Valley.

When each family walked in, Teal greeted them as if he’d known them for years. For many, though, this was the start of their journey.

“We are trying to give these kids a good experience. That starts today,” Teal said.

