Wishing Trump luck on pact

President Donald Trump,

Last month you told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that “over the course of my lifetime, I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let’s see if we can prove them wrong, OK?”

And late last year, you told The Wall Street Journal you were a deal-maker and that the ultimate deal was to put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. You emphasized that this would be “for humanity’s sake.”

An agreement should be for Israel’s and Palestine’s sake and especially America’s and Europe’s sake because it would deflate ISIS and reduce it to the bunch of murderous thugs that it is.

Of course, this would not be an easy task. Over the last 69 years, eleven presidents have tried, some vigorously, some reluctantly, to solve this conflict, and failed.

This would put you, Mr. Trump, at a very commendable and enviable position at the start your presidential term.

Your influence with the American and Israeli Jewish communities is well known. You don’t need Arab influence or support, since only Israel has to be convinced to give up land for peace.

Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians cannot be sustained forever and probably a majority of American and Western Jews favor a settlement which will create two states at peace and may become a beacon for the surrounding Arab peoples.

Since 1990, America has been at war, directly or indirectly, with the Arabs and Islam. A peace agreement between Israel and Palestine would alter the destructive path that previous administrations have taken.