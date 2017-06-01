With suspension lifted, Kenny Sanchez returns to Bishop Gorman football

When Kenny Sanchez walks into the Bishop Gorman High football training center to resume his duties as head coach, he feels there won’t be much of an adjustment period.

The coach’s suspension was lifted today to signal his return to the nation’s best high school football program, and he’s confident players will be progressing as planned in their offseason development.

“I’m ready to go,” Sanchez said. “I have been here for eight years. We have a system we run (each offseason). It doesn’t change.”

Sanchez was suspended in early April pending the outcome of a domestic violence allegation. He was acquitted Tuesday of the charge and said he met with school officials late Wednesday.

Now, he’s ready to coach the Gaels to a fourth straight mythical national title. They have a 54-game winning streak dating back to 2014.

“The drama is over with me,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Craig Canfield ran workouts in Sanchez’s absence, sticking to the offseason script the Gaels have used since Sanchez and his brother, UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, arrived in Las Vegas in 2009. Kenny became the head coach in 2015 when Tony left for UNLV.

Getting back into the flow should come effortlessly, Kenny Sanchez said. He doesn’t plan to meet with players to discuss the suspension.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the kids. They come first,” he said. “They have goals they want to meet. Those aren’t my goals.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21