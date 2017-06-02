Bicyclist hit by SUV on Sunday dies at hospital

A bicyclist hit by an SUV on Sunday while riding in the west valley has died at University Medical Center, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified police of the death on Thursday, officials said.

The cyclist, Zhiming Huang, 54, of Las Vegas was riding north about 10:15 p.m. on Sandstone Bluffs Drive, near Homestretch Drive, when he was hit from behind and thrown from his bike, police said. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The woman driving the SUV, Candace Brown, 46, of Las Vegas failed field sobriety tests and was arrested at the time on a count of DUI with substantial bodily harm, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.