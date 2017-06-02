Governor signs bills mandating nursing, diaper-changing areas

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed bills requiring employers provide spaces for nursing mothers and changing diapers.

Assembly Bill 113 requires public and private employers with 50 or more workers to provide reasonable break time and a clean, private area for mothers to nurse their babies.

Assembly Bill 241 requires public bathrooms in new buildings be equipped with baby-changing tables starting Oct. 1. The bill exempts buildings where children are not allowed.