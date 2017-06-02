Governor vetoes bill mandating paid sick leave

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Thursday vetoed a bill requiring businesses to provide paid sick leave to workers, saying that decision should be up to employers.

Senate Bill 196 was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, and was passed by the Democratic majority in both houses. It would require businesses with 25 or more employees to grant sick leave to full-time workers.

Sandoval, in his veto message, said the bill would be a “substantial cost to businesses, particularly small businesses.”

The governor said groups representing businesses opposed the bill and argued it could lead to reducing employee hours, cutting employees, more temporary workers and higher administrative costs.

Sandoval said the bill would tarnish Nevada’s image as a business-friendly state.