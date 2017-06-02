Las Vegas man 2nd sent to U.S. prison in child sex traffic case

The top federal prosecutor in Nevada says a 20-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for bringing two underage girls from Oregon to Nevada to work as prostitutes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MI'-ree) said Anthony Antonio Lewis became the second defendant sent to prison in the case when he was sentenced Thursday.

Lewis pleaded guilty in March to coercion and enticement charges.

An 18-year-old co-defendant, Johnny Le Andrew Hudson, was sentenced May 2 to more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to the same charges.

Myhre says Lewis advertised one of the girls on backpage.com after telling her that by working as a prostitute she'd be able to buy a car and a place to live in Oregon.