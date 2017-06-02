Man, 82, killed when car, pickup truck collide

An 82-year-old Las Vegas man was killed and a woman critically injured Thursday night when a car turned in front of a pickup truck and the vehicles collided, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 11:40 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in the central valley. The pickup was headed west on Charleston when the car, headed east, attempted to turn left onto Rancho Drive, police said.

The driver of the car and a passenger, a 70-year-old woman from Las Vegas, were both taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Police said they were notified today that the man died at the hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Las Vegas man, and a passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Henderson, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither driver was suspected of being impaired, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.